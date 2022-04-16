Credit Suisse Group Trims Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Target Price to $26.00

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

NOMD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Nomad Foods from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Nomad Foods in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nomad Foods in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Nomad Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Nomad Foods from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nomad Foods presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.67.

NYSE NOMD opened at $20.84 on Tuesday. Nomad Foods has a 12 month low of $19.75 and a 12 month high of $31.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.89 and a 200-day moving average of $24.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 0.63.

Nomad Foods ( NYSE:NOMD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $704.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.38 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nomad Foods will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Nomad Foods during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in Nomad Foods in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Nomad Foods in the third quarter worth $82,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Nomad Foods by 32.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Nomad Foods by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

