Curecoin (CURE) Market Capitalization Hits $1.11 Million

Curecoin (CURE) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. Curecoin has a total market capitalization of $1.11 million and $432.00 worth of Curecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Curecoin has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Curecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0435 or 0.00000107 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.57 or 0.00277114 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00014458 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001003 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001278 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000409 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001599 BTC.

About Curecoin

CURE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Curecoin’s total supply is 25,540,179 coins. The Reddit community for Curecoin is /r/curecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Curecoin’s official Twitter account is @CureCoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Curecoin is curecoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Curecoin is a PoW PoS hybrid altcoin that allows both ASIC mining and CPU & GPU mining to play a part in creating coins – as they call it mining and folding. The added benefit behind the coin is that computer power is used to test protein folding and create a valuable scientific knowledge base. Block halving occurs every million blocks and the block time is 60 seconds. “

Buying and Selling Curecoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Curecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

