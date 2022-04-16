CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE – Get Rating) by 99.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,549,013 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $3,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 2.8% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 21,070,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,631,148,000 after purchasing an additional 576,588 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 13.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,255,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,258,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877,882 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 12.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,053,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,400,000 after purchasing an additional 343,667 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 0.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,932,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,601,000 after purchasing an additional 15,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 2.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,771,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,111,000 after purchasing an additional 49,366 shares in the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CONE opened at $90.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.52. CyrusOne Inc. has a one year low of $66.17 and a one year high of $90.49. The firm has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 430.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.37.

CyrusOne ( NASDAQ:CONE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.92). CyrusOne had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $318.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CyrusOne Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is 990.48%.

CONE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.50 price objective on the stock. TD Securities cut shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating and set a $90.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.03.

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates and develops enterprise-class, carrier-neutral, multi-tenant, and single-tenant data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

