D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) PT Lowered to $83.00

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $120.00 to $83.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on D.R. Horton from $132.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $108.68.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $72.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.65. D.R. Horton has a 1 year low of $68.79 and a 1 year high of $110.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 6.03.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 15.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that D.R. Horton will post 15.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.22%.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total transaction of $36,149.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.63, for a total value of $92,710.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,545 shares of company stock valued at $482,980. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in D.R. Horton by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 245.1% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 390 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

D.R. Horton Company Profile (Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.