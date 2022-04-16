Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 1,841 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,807 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $7,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,342,622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,913,012,000 after purchasing an additional 590,221 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 66.1% during the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 447,719 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $152,977,000 after purchasing an additional 178,245 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 95.6% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 249,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,352,000 after purchasing an additional 122,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 24.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 602,742 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $205,942,000 after purchasing an additional 119,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 20.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 617,239 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $217,152,000 after buying an additional 104,737 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MLM stock opened at $364.82 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $329.69 and a fifty-two week high of $446.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $378.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $394.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.77.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.21. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.75%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MLM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $465.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $484.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $446.20.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

