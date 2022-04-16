Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 2,053 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 37.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,519 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $3,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 690.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,085,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $391,641,000 after purchasing an additional 947,858 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 187.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 640,560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $231,191,000 after purchasing an additional 417,705 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 455,034 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $164,231,000 after purchasing an additional 230,320 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 221.2% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 329,319 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $118,858,000 after acquiring an additional 226,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the third quarter worth $59,185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $440.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $391.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $446.64.

ULTA stock opened at $415.65 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $299.77 and a 1 year high of $422.43. The company has a market cap of $21.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $383.35 and a 200 day moving average of $384.16.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.85. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 54.42%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.41 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 18.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total value of $2,053,443.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

