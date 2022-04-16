Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 68 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $2,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 3.0% during the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zscaler by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 43.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZS. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $365.00 to $295.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Zscaler from $310.00 to $257.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Zscaler from $400.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Zscaler from $340.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Zscaler from $439.00 to $326.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.45.

In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,157 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total transaction of $641,155.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, President Amit Sinha sold 6,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.89, for a total value of $1,505,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 275,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,210,515.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,779 shares of company stock worth $7,896,977. 20.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zscaler stock opened at $230.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $237.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $276.94. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.03 and a 12 month high of $376.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.03). Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.47% and a negative return on equity of 51.11%. The business had revenue of $255.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

