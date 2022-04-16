Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $2.91 Million Stock Holdings in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,399 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $2,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Knight during the 4th quarter worth about $219,290,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Black Knight by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,540,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,754,000 after purchasing an additional 392,532 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Black Knight by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,934,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,876,000 after purchasing an additional 204,887 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Black Knight by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,222,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,045,000 after purchasing an additional 28,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Black Knight by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,206,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,836,000 after buying an additional 9,319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BKI opened at $67.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.84. Black Knight, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.00 and a 12-month high of $84.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.97.

Black Knight ( NYSE:BKI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Black Knight had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The company had revenue of $386.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BKI. TheStreet lowered shares of Black Knight from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Black Knight from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Black Knight from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.33.

Black Knight Company Profile (Get Rating)

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides easy access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and HELOCs.

