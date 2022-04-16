Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $3.01 Million Stock Position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,065 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $3,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Globe Life by 25.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 347,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,932,000 after acquiring an additional 71,284 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 9.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,175,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,655,000 after acquiring an additional 97,400 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in shares of Globe Life during the fourth quarter valued at $1,822,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 18.7% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 39,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after acquiring an additional 6,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Charles E. Adair sold 6,231 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.33, for a total transaction of $668,773.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 1,500 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.94, for a total value of $154,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,957 shares of company stock valued at $3,999,514 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GL stock opened at $102.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.02. Globe Life Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.25 and a 12 month high of $108.61.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 14.57%. Globe Life’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This is a positive change from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. Globe Life’s payout ratio is presently 11.50%.

GL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Globe Life in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Globe Life in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Globe Life in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Globe Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Globe Life from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Globe Life has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.33.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

