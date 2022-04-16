Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $3.18 Million Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 47,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $3,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 25,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 51,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 70.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PEG opened at $72.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $58.96 and a 52-week high of $73.29.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 6.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -167.44%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PEG shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. TheStreet cut Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Public Service Enterprise Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.36.

In other news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $696,158.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 474,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,399,337.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.47, for a total value of $315,258.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,146 shares of company stock worth $2,029,395 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

