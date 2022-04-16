Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $3.51 Million Holdings in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) by 35.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,029 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $3,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 744.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in EastGroup Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $144,000. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

EGP stock opened at $199.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.69 and a 12 month high of $229.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $195.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.63.

EastGroup Properties ( NYSE:EGP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $107.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.38 million. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 38.48% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is 113.11%.

EGP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $220.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $164.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $160.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.44.

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an internally-managed equity real estate investment trust. The firm is engaged in the development, acquisition, and operation of industrial properties in the United States. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

