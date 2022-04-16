Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $3.70 Million Position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,078 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $3,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Life Storage by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,825,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,127,329,000 after buying an additional 863,247 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Life Storage by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,135,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,987,000 after buying an additional 34,450 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Life Storage by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,122,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,582,000 after buying an additional 375,151 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Life Storage by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,371,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,366,000 after buying an additional 51,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Life Storage by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,149,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,863,000 after buying an additional 12,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LSI opened at $145.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.53. Life Storage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.18 and a 52-week high of $154.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $135.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.74.

Life Storage ( NYSE:LSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $221.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.08 million. Life Storage had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Analysts forecast that Life Storage, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Life Storage’s payout ratio is presently 126.58%.

In other Life Storage news, Director Stephen R. Rusmisel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.03, for a total transaction of $337,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total transaction of $538,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,500 shares of company stock worth $2,054,285 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LSI has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Life Storage in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Life Storage in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $142.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.11.

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

