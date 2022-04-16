Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $6.42 Million Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of REGN. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 427.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 58 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3,650.0% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.46, for a total transaction of $607,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $737.79, for a total transaction of $239,781.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,744 shares in the company, valued at $21,207,035.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,459 shares of company stock worth $30,177,797 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $694.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $675.00 to $575.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $780.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $727.94.

Shares of REGN stock opened at $733.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $660.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $631.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $78.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.21. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $478.40 and a 12 month high of $747.42.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $18.49 by $5.23. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.24% and a return on equity of 55.11%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 45.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

