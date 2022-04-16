Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $8.27 Million Stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,568 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,569 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $8,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in Moderna by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna in the 3rd quarter valued at $293,000. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in Moderna by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in Moderna by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp bought a new position in Moderna in the 3rd quarter valued at $258,000. 60.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $165.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.59. The company has a market capitalization of $66.70 billion, a PE ratio of 5.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.01 and a 12 month high of $497.49.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $11.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.83 by $1.46. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 140.21% and a net margin of 66.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 1163.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.69) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MRNA. UBS Group began coverage on Moderna in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $221.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Moderna from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Moderna from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Argus cut their price objective on Moderna from $420.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Moderna has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.71.

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.55, for a total value of $1,696,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.37, for a total value of $316,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,436,257.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 206,054 shares of company stock valued at $33,851,454. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

