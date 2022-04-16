Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $9.57 Million Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lowered its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,992 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 17,374 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $9,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BX. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Blackstone in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Blackstone by 9.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,477,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,989,163,000 after buying an additional 1,691,281 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 45.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,016 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 12.1% in the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 29,982 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 3.4% in the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 4,188 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 61.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Blackstone alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blackstone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.42.

BX opened at $112.98 on Friday. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.36 and a twelve month high of $149.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.31.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 17.72%. Blackstone’s revenue was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 71.25%.

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total value of $4,121,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 97,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.54, for a total transaction of $6,105,467.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,480,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,288,969.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 871,487 shares of company stock valued at $55,217,955 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Profile (Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.