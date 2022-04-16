Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 3,292 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,690 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,292 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $5,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Albemarle by 0.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,484,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,062 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $85,420,000 after purchasing an additional 131,903 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,495,857 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $251,992,000 after purchasing an additional 42,659 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $537,000. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALB. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Albemarle from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Albemarle in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Albemarle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Citigroup decreased their price target on Albemarle from $280.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Albemarle from $230.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Albemarle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.81.

In other Albemarle news, CEO J Kent Masters acquired 5,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $190.80 per share, with a total value of $999,982.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Netha N. Johnson acquired 1,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $187.81 per share, for a total transaction of $199,078.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALB opened at $210.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $204.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.07. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $146.52 and a 52-week high of $291.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $24.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.55.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $894.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.88 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is an increase from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is 147.66%.

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

