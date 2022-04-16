Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 8,300 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 169.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $3,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $663,945,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 173.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 620,503 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $123,351,000 after purchasing an additional 393,682 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 665.7% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 240,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $47,875,000 after purchasing an additional 209,382 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 401,888 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $79,892,000 after purchasing an additional 133,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 119.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 167,217 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,241,000 after purchasing an additional 91,045 shares in the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSL opened at $244.29 on Friday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $171.33 and a twelve month high of $255.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $238.15 and a 200-day moving average of $232.56. The stock has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 30.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.10.

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The conglomerate reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.30. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. Carlisle Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.27%.

In other Carlisle Companies news, insider John E. Berlin sold 6,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total value of $1,467,132.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Douglas Charles Taylor sold 13,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.73, for a total transaction of $3,080,991.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CSL shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.57.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

