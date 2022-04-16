Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 98 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,903 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $2,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TER. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 650,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,095,000 after acquiring an additional 77,756 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Teradyne by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Teradyne by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Teradyne by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Teradyne by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 64,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,059,000 after purchasing an additional 15,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total transaction of $336,263.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.54, for a total value of $263,512.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,775 shares of company stock worth $2,901,506 in the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TER shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Teradyne from $160.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Teradyne from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Teradyne from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.63.

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $106.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.98. The company has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.51 and a 52 week high of $168.91.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $885.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.59 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 42.38% and a net margin of 27.57%. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is 7.93%.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, Wireless Test, and Corporate and Other. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

