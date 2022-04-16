Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,722 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $3,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GLPI. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 105.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 381,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,684,000 after purchasing an additional 8,216 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 22,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 7,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.43.

In related news, Director Barry F. Schwartz acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.77 per share, with a total value of $111,925.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $225,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

GLPI stock opened at $46.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 5.10. The company has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.05. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.81 and a 1-year high of $51.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.28.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $298.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.10 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 43.91% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.69 dividend. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.12%.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

