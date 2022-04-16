Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 384,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 50,682 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Medical Properties Trust worth $9,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 98,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 83,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 57,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 33,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 615,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $13,117,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO R Steven Hamner sold 285,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $5,996,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 906,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,235,910. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MPW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Mizuho increased their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

NYSE:MPW opened at $20.23 on Friday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.39 and a 1 year high of $24.13. The stock has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.63 and a 200-day moving average of $21.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 3.99.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 42.47%. The business had revenue of $409.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.45%.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

