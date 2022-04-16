DEEPSPACE (DPS) Price Reaches $0.12 on Major Exchanges

DEEPSPACE (DPS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 15th. DEEPSPACE has a total market capitalization of $6.43 million and $10,580.00 worth of DEEPSPACE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DEEPSPACE has traded down 16.5% against the dollar. One DEEPSPACE coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000300 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002468 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00045392 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,038.07 or 0.07495304 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40,527.65 or 0.99986818 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00041695 BTC.

About DEEPSPACE

DEEPSPACE’s total supply is 89,598,881 coins and its circulating supply is 52,893,498 coins. DEEPSPACE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DEEPSPACE is https://reddit.com/r/DeepSpaceGame

Buying and Selling DEEPSPACE

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEPSPACE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEEPSPACE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEEPSPACE using one of the exchanges listed above.

