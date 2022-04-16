DEXTools Market Cap Reaches $29.43 Million (DEXT)

DEXTools (DEXT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 16th. In the last seven days, DEXTools has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar. DEXTools has a total market cap of $29.43 million and $105,811.00 worth of DEXTools was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEXTools coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000743 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About DEXTools

DEXTools (CRYPTO:DEXT) is a coin. DEXTools’ total supply is 146,733,255 coins and its circulating supply is 98,200,936 coins. The official website for DEXTools is www.dextools.io . DEXTools’ official Twitter account is @DEXToolsApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEXTools is an Assistant App for Traders, which includes multiple tools to improve the users' trading. Powered by blockchain, The DEXT token is necessary to be able to subscribe to the application. “

Buying and Selling DEXTools

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEXTools directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEXTools should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEXTools using one of the exchanges listed above.

