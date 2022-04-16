Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAZ) Position Increased by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAZ – Get Rating) by 30.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $314,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares by 1,083.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 6,888 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares by 118.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 4,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC raised its stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 24,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 3,721 shares in the last quarter. 7.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FAZ stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.76. 2,445,594 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,720,797. Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares has a twelve month low of $15.77 and a twelve month high of $33.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.21.

Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3x Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

