Direxion Daily Global Clean Energy Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:KLNE) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Shares of Direxion Daily Global Clean Energy Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:KLNE – Get Rating) fell 2.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $19.42 and last traded at $19.42. 1,559 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 16,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.86.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.28.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Global Clean Energy Bull 2X Shares stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Global Clean Energy Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:KLNE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 5.56% of Direxion Daily Global Clean Energy Bull 2X Shares as of its most recent SEC filing.

