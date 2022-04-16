Direxion Low Priced Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:LOPX) Shares Down 0%

Shares of Direxion Low Priced Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:LOPX – Get Rating) were down 0% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.69 and last traded at $7.69. Approximately 643 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 1,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.69.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.95.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Low Priced Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,169,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Low Priced Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,169,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Low Priced Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000.

