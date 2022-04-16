Diversified Energy (LON:DEC) Trading Up 1%

Diversified Energy Company PLC (LON:DEC – Get Rating) shares were up 1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 117.20 ($1.53) and last traded at GBX 116.50 ($1.52). Approximately 1,587,182 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 2,309,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 115.40 ($1.50).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 114.59 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 110.30. The company has a market capitalization of £990.79 million and a P/E ratio of -3.70.

In other news, insider Bradley Grafton Gray sold 166,979 shares of Diversified Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 118 ($1.54), for a total transaction of £197,035.22 ($256,756.87).

Diversified Energy Company PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates.

