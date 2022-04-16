Dogey-Inu (DINU) Price Tops $0.0000

Dogey-Inu (DINU) traded down 10.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 15th. One Dogey-Inu coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dogey-Inu has a market cap of $2.53 million and approximately $4,401.00 worth of Dogey-Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Dogey-Inu has traded 17.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dogey-Inu alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002472 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001945 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00045375 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,033.07 or 0.07496923 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,513.56 or 1.00138406 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00041573 BTC.

Dogey-Inu Coin Profile

Dogey-Inu’s total supply is 955,970,168,188,517 coins and its circulating supply is 434,459,238,387,890 coins. Dogey-Inu’s official Twitter account is @dogey_inu

Dogey-Inu Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogey-Inu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogey-Inu should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dogey-Inu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dogey-Inu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dogey-Inu and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.