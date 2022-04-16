Duality Advisers LP Has $245,000 Stock Holdings in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Duality Advisers LP lessened its stake in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) by 82.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,529 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Proto Labs were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Proto Labs by 1,680.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Proto Labs by 129.3% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in Proto Labs by 602.5% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Proto Labs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Proto Labs by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 3,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Proto Labs alerts:

Shares of PRLB opened at $47.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.24 and its 200-day moving average is $55.47. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.63 and a 12 month high of $116.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.44 and a beta of 1.38.

Proto Labs ( NYSE:PRLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.27. Proto Labs had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $123.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Proto Labs’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PRLB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Proto Labs in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.50.

Proto Labs Profile (Get Rating)

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.