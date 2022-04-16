Duality Advisers LP Invests $266,000 in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,497 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Badger Meter by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 14,929 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after buying an additional 4,264 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Badger Meter by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 72,107 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,684,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Badger Meter by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 14,783 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Badger Meter during the 4th quarter worth $1,189,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Badger Meter during the 4th quarter worth $2,845,000. 85.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BMI stock opened at $93.81 on Friday. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.55 and a 1-year high of $112.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.67 and its 200 day moving average is $101.41. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.10 and a beta of 0.76.

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $135.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.83 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 12.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

BMI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Maxim Group raised Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Badger Meter from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 4th.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

