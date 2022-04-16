Duality Advisers LP Invests $295,000 in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SEIC. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 124.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 773,559 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,872,000 after purchasing an additional 428,630 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in SEI Investments by 132.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 616,820 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,589,000 after acquiring an additional 351,420 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in SEI Investments during the fourth quarter worth $11,371,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in SEI Investments by 27.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 628,014 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,241,000 after acquiring an additional 136,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in SEI Investments by 275.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 176,526 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,468,000 after acquiring an additional 129,500 shares in the last quarter. 69.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $57.61 on Friday. SEI Investments has a one year low of $54.03 and a one year high of $65.22. The company has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.87.

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. SEI Investments had a net margin of 28.49% and a return on equity of 29.81%. The firm had revenue of $501.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on SEIC shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

