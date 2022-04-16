Duality Advisers LP Takes $315,000 Position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NWL. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in Newell Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,418,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 62,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 2,894 shares during the period. CM Management LLC acquired a new position in Newell Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 53,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 19,730 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 43,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NWL opened at $22.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.80. Newell Brands Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.36 and a twelve month high of $30.10. The stock has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.09. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 69.17%.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 10,634,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total transaction of $274,999,998.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

NWL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Newell Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Newell Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Newell Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.75.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

