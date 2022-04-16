Duality Advisers LP Takes $340,000 Position in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

Shares of ASND opened at $112.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $113.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.28. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52-week low of $96.97 and a 52-week high of $178.71.

Ascendis Pharma A/S ( NASDAQ:ASND Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.57) by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $5.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 5,015.63% and a negative return on equity of 45.19%. As a group, analysts forecast that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASND has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $161.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $188.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Monday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ascendis Pharma A/S has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.91.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S (Get Rating)

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). It also develops TransCon Growth Hormone (hGH) for pediatric GHD in Japan; TransCon hGH for adults with GHD; TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for pediatric achondroplasia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.