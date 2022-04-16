Duality Advisers LP Trims Stock Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Duality Advisers LP lowered its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 93.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,918 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 431,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,624,000 after acquiring an additional 5,840 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,672,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 496,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,101,000 after purchasing an additional 50,158 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 992.8% in the 3rd quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 12,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 11,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,785,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $313,165,000 after buying an additional 8,985 shares during the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SWK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $223.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.58.

In related news, SVP Stephen Subasic sold 6,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total value of $1,030,721.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Jocelyn Belisle sold 3,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total value of $511,611.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SWK opened at $140.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.37. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.62 and a 52-week high of $225.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $151.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.56%.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

