eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Stock Position Lessened by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,694 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 4,055 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $7,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of eBay by 176.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 396 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 463 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 82.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,755 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total transaction of $158,632.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EBAY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark cut their price target on eBay from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho cut their price target on eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on eBay from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on eBay from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on eBay from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.88.

EBAY opened at $54.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.53 and a 12-month high of $81.19.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 125.94%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.35%.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

