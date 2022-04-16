Efinity Token (EFI) Tops 1-Day Volume of $6.69 Million

Efinity Token (EFI) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 15th. Efinity Token has a market cap of $65.50 million and approximately $6.69 million worth of Efinity Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Efinity Token has traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Efinity Token coin can currently be bought for $0.39 or 0.00000953 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002473 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003431 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002469 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00034780 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.88 or 0.00105953 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Efinity Token Profile

Efinity Token (EFI) is a coin. It launched on May 1st, 2021. Efinity Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 169,857,481 coins. Efinity Token’s official Twitter account is @enjin

According to CryptoCompare, “Efinity Token (EFI) is the native token of Efinity. Its purpose is to be an NFT highway, not a general computing blockchain. Token creation, transfers and purchases are the network’s priority. Transaction fees on Efinity are designed to stay in the background, and allow users to experience their favorite collectibles without worrying about how the network operates. Telegram | Discord Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling Efinity Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Efinity Token directly using US dollars.

