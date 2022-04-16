Executive Wealth Management LLC Has $809,000 Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Executive Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,120,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,559,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,012,000 after buying an additional 920,746 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 39,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,324,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTV stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $148.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,629,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,045,847. The company has a 50 day moving average of $145.90 and a 200 day moving average of $144.38. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $133.51 and a 1-year high of $151.16.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

