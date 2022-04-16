Flamingo Tops 24 Hour Volume of $7.33 Million (FLM)

Flamingo (FLM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. Flamingo has a market cap of $60.81 million and approximately $7.33 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flamingo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000483 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Flamingo has traded 8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002480 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001924 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00045776 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,024.52 or 0.07499803 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40,153.95 or 0.99568319 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.51 or 0.00050867 BTC.

Flamingo’s genesis date was September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 312,284,062 coins. The official website for Flamingo is flamingo.finance . Flamingo’s official message board is medium.com/flamingo-finance . Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flamingo is an interoperable, full-stack decentralized finance protocol built on the Neo blockchain. Flamingo is comprised of five main components, including Wrapper – a crosschain asset gateway, Swap – an on-chain liquidity provider, Vault – a one-stop asset manager, Perp – an AMM-based perpetual contract trading platform, and also DAO – a decentralized governance mechanism. FLM is the governance token of Flamingo and will be 100% distributed to the community based on participation. The Flamingo project is incubated by Neo Global Development (NGD), underscoring Neo's vision to build the Smart Economy, of which decentralized finance is a crucial component. NGD will facilitate the early-stage development of the Flamingo project, and the governance mechanism will gradually transit from Proof-of-Authority (POA) to DAO. The Flamingo project will eventually run by the community. “

