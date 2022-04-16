Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUMF) Short Interest Update

Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, a decline of 46.7% from the March 15th total of 2,382,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 71.8 days.

Fortescue Metals Group stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 773 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,618. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.33. Fortescue Metals Group has a 12 month low of $10.25 and a 12 month high of $19.55.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded shares of Fortescue Metals Group to a “hold” rating and set a $17.10 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th.

Fortescue Metals Group Limited engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. It also explores for copper and gold deposits. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail, Kings Valley, and Queens Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.

