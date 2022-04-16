Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Stock Position Decreased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. reduced its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 92.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,095 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,014,614 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $6,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Fortive by 4.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,463,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,302,957,000 after acquiring an additional 757,298 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in Fortive by 8.6% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,917,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $699,903,000 after acquiring an additional 787,703 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Fortive by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,668,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $508,742,000 after acquiring an additional 714,981 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Fortive by 31.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,192,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $436,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,443 shares during the period. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its stake in Fortive by 110.7% in the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,788,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FTV opened at $58.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.14. Fortive Co. has a 1 year low of $56.06 and a 1 year high of $79.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. Fortive had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortive announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 17th that permits the company to buyback 20,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.28%.

In related news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total value of $37,439.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 2,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total transaction of $181,615.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,115 shares of company stock worth $397,162. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on FTV. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Fortive from $86.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Fortive from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Argus upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Fortive from $99.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Fortive from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.13.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

