Fountainhead AM LLC Sells 1,176 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Fountainhead AM LLC lessened its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,798 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,176 shares during the period. Fountainhead AM LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,082 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,207 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $418,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,412 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 21,375 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.83. 16,915,086 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,840,486. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.65. The stock has a market cap of $225.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.39. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $49.69 and a one year high of $59.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The firm had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 48.03%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.20.

In related news, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg acquired 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.55 per share, for a total transaction of $998,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $84,879.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

