Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $28.00 target price on the closed-end fund’s stock, down from their previous target price of $44.50.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Franklin Resources from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franklin Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.25.

Franklin Resources stock opened at $25.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. Franklin Resources has a one year low of $25.45 and a one year high of $38.27. The company has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.35.

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.20. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Franklin Resources will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.69%.

In other Franklin Resources news, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 668,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.27 per share, for a total transaction of $8,200,004.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BEN. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Franklin Resources by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,532,069 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $929,900,000 after purchasing an additional 933,075 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,015,242 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $904,739,000 after buying an additional 935,684 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,613,180 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $288,455,000 after buying an additional 701,374 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,140,085 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $171,673,000 after acquiring an additional 144,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Franklin Resources by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,487,563 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $150,289,000 after acquiring an additional 224,921 shares during the period. 44.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

