Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 71,900 shares, a growth of 92.2% from the March 15th total of 37,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 390,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FJTSY traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.83. The stock had a trading volume of 101,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,483. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Fujitsu has a 12-month low of $25.39 and a 12-month high of $40.62.

Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter. Fujitsu had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 5.90%. Equities analysts predict that Fujitsu will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

Fujitsu Limited operates as an information and communication technology (ICT) company in japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Technology Solutions, Ubiquitous Solutions, and Device Solutions. The Technology Solutions segment offers system integration services, including system construction and business applications; consulting services; front-end technologies comprising ATMs, point-of-sale systems, etc.; and outsourcing services, such as datacenters, ICT and application operation/management, SaaS, business process outsourcing, etc.

