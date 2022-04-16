GameCredits (GAME) Trading Down 11.1% Over Last 7 Days

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 16th. Over the last week, GameCredits has traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. GameCredits has a market cap of $12.79 million and $23,577.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GameCredits coin can currently be purchased for $0.0700 or 0.00000172 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GameCredits alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $112.57 or 0.00277114 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00014458 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001003 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001278 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000409 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001599 BTC.

GameCredits Coin Profile

GameCredits (CRYPTO:GAME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 182,625,655 coins. The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here . GameCredits’ official website is gamecredits.org . The official message board for GameCredits is medium.com/gamecredits

According to CryptoCompare, “GameCredits (GAME) is the in-game currency for the gaming industry. Using GAME, in-game items can easily be purchased. With the power of blockchain technology, you can now have full ownership over all of your in-game items allowing you to sell them in a secondary market to other gamers or collectors. Furthermore, GameCredits brings a new level of innovation to the gaming experience by allowing gamers to stake their GAME on their favorite games. Gamers will then be rewarded with GAME Rewards from the games they stake their GAME on, making it much more than just an in-game currency. In addition, game developers will share in new revenue streams from trade transactions. Stake GAME, Earn NFTs.Use GAME to BUY, SELL and CREATE your In-Game Items.June 24, 2020 00:27 – GameCredits (GAME) will be swapping their native blockchain asset to an ERC20-based token on the Ethereum network. Further information: https://medium.com/@gamecredits/game-credits-update-may-2020-16a740f7d489 “

Buying and Selling GameCredits

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GameCredits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GameCredits using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GameCredits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GameCredits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.