Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) Trading Down 3.1%

Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH – Get Rating) dropped 3.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.17 and last traded at $2.21. Approximately 388,646 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 380,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.28.

The firm has a market capitalization of $196.40 million, a PE ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.91 and a 200 day moving average of $6.97.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Genetron during the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genetron by 463.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 467,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,481,000 after acquiring an additional 384,938 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Genetron during the 3rd quarter worth $238,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Genetron during the 3rd quarter worth $1,366,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Genetron by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 5,712 shares during the period. 20.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genetron Holdings Limited, a precision oncology company, engages in the cancer molecular profiling, and harnessing technologies in molecular biology and data science for cancer treatment. The company offers diagnosis and monitoring services, and early liver cancer screening services through laboratory developed tests services, such as HCCscreen, a proprietary assay for the early screening of hepatocellular carcinoma.

