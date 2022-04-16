Gnosis (GNO) Price Hits $348.16 on Major Exchanges

Gnosis (GNO) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 16th. Gnosis has a market cap of $649.33 million and approximately $5.24 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Gnosis has traded down 11.6% against the US dollar. One Gnosis coin can currently be bought for $348.16 or 0.00857075 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002466 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003432 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002462 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00034776 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.00 or 0.00103381 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Gnosis Coin Profile

Gnosis is a coin. Its launch date was April 18th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,865,027 coins. Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisPM and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gnosis is /r/gnosisPM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gnosis’ official website is gnosis.io . Gnosis’ official message board is medium.com/gnosis-pm

According to CryptoCompare, “Gnosis is a decentralized prediction market built on the Ethereum protocol. Gnosis provides an open platform for anyone to predict the outcome of any event and plans to drastically simplify the creation of customized prediction market applications. GNO is an Ethereum-based token that is used to incentivize long-term participation in the Gnosis platform. “

Gnosis Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gnosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gnosis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gnosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

