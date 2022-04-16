Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.10 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) to report sales of $2.10 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Graphic Packaging’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.19 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.89 billion. Graphic Packaging posted sales of $1.65 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will report full year sales of $8.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.08 billion to $8.96 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $8.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.57 billion to $9.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Graphic Packaging.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 2.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS.

GPK has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Graphic Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Graphic Packaging from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Graphic Packaging from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Graphic Packaging has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.72.

Shares of GPK traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.92. 2,144,911 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,277,234. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.09. Graphic Packaging has a 52-week low of $16.94 and a 52-week high of $21.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Graphic Packaging (Get Rating)

Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Graphic Packaging (GPK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.