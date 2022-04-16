Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE – Get Rating)’s share price was down 3.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $21.66 and last traded at $22.21. Approximately 2,928,355 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 4,318,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.05.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.90.

