Guggenheim Begins Coverage on Phreesia (NYSE:PHR)

Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PHR. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Phreesia from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Phreesia from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Phreesia from $51.00 to $29.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Phreesia from $81.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $54.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.00.

PHR stock opened at $27.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Phreesia has a 1-year low of $22.89 and a 1-year high of $76.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.01.

Phreesia ( NYSE:PHR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.33. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 55.41% and a negative return on equity of 25.34%. The firm had revenue of $58.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Phreesia will post -4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Phreesia news, CFO Randy Rasmussen sold 2,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total transaction of $72,766.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PHR. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 5,845.5% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phreesia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phreesia by 573.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phreesia by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

