Gulden 24-Hour Volume Tops $1,997.00 (NLG)

Gulden (NLG) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 15th. One Gulden coin can currently be bought for $0.0053 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Gulden has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar. Gulden has a total market cap of $2.96 million and approximately $1,997.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $111.92 or 0.00276646 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00014409 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001009 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001287 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000428 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Gulden Profile

NLG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 563,365,491 coins. The official website for Gulden is gulden.com . Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Buying and Selling Gulden

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gulden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

