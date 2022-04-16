HaloDAO Market Cap Tops $110,944.39 (RNBW)

HaloDAO (RNBW) traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 16th. One HaloDAO coin can now be bought for $0.0198 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HaloDAO has a total market capitalization of $110,944.39 and approximately $61,847.00 worth of HaloDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, HaloDAO has traded down 18% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002485 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001924 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.56 or 0.00046119 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,028.40 or 0.07523059 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,291.62 or 1.00091251 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00052268 BTC.

About HaloDAO

HaloDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,602,877 coins. HaloDAO’s official Twitter account is @halodaofinance

Buying and Selling HaloDAO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HaloDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HaloDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HaloDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

